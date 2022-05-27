Dr. Chigozie Udemgba currently serves as the Director for the Office of Health Equity. Dr. Udemgba joined the Mississippi State Department of Health in 2013, as the Safe Routes to School Program Coordinator in the Office of Preventive Health. In this role, the program grew from a regional reach to a statewide program and was recognized by the National Safe Routes to School Partnership. He was recognized as a subject matter expert in complete streets policies, transportation alternative programming, and bicycle & pedestrian safety education.
Chigozie has also worked to reach seniors through the Matter of Balance Falls Prevention Program as a certified master trainer. Dr. Udemgba later served as MSDH's Comprehensive Cancer Control director and has become a subject matter expert in community engagement. His experience includes community engagement, health education, and a variety of health promotion programs. He became director of the Office of Health Equity in 2019.
He holds a Doctorate in Public Health from Jackson State University, a Master of Science degree in Health Promotion and Education from the University of Mississippi, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology also from the University of Mississippi. He is also a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) and a certified cultural competency trainer.
Dr. Udemgba is from Natchez where he grew up with four sisters, all of whom are also alumni of the University of Mississippi.
