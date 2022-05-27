Chris Boothe is a Clinical Specialist at Boston Scientific Neuromodulation. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi. Since graduation, Chris has worked in Emergency Medicine, Interventional Pain Management, Surgical Robotics, and served as the Chief Nursing Administrator of a psychiatric care facility. As a national clinical nurse educator, Chris has observed cases and presented education in more than 100 operating rooms across the United States.
Prior to becoming a registered nurse, Chris served his community as a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician with the Madison Volunteer Fire Department and local ambulance service.
As a Clinical Specialist with Boston Scientific Neuromodulation, he provides direct patient care and education while working alongside physicians during the trial and implantation of spinal cord stimulators.
Chris lives in Madison, MS with his wife, 2 children, and 4lb dog. He enjoys football, working out, genealogy, and spending time with his family and friends.
