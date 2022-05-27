Chris Brantley is an Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager in Trustmark National Bank's Private Banking Division and serves the Jackson Metro area.
Brantley joined Trustmark in September of 2018 as a Trust Officer in Trustmark's Private Wealth Division and was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager in Private Banking in 2020. He has more than 9 years' experience in financial services roles.
Brantley is a 2012 graduate of The University of Mississippi with Bachelors of Business Administration. Brantley is a member and Past President of the Estate Planning Council of Mississippi and the Rotary Club of North Jackson.
When ask who is his role model, Chris says its his father. His father’s drive, work ethic, and integrity is what inspires him daily.
Brantley and his wife, Reynolds, reside in Jackson and have two children.
