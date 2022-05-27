Courtney Wood is a Wealth Management Advisor and partner at Parker Wood Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch. Parker Wood Wealth Management serves individuals, families, and businesses around the country. The team aims to simplify their client’s financial lives, while building a plan suited to their needs and goals.
Courtney earned a Bachelor’s in Finance from Baylor University. Courtney is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and also serves as a Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor. She enjoys using her passion for planning to assist her clients with building and maintaining a financial outline for success. Courtney works with clients to combine their net worth details, saving and spending patterns, and investment mind sight to plan for retirement needs.
Courtney and her husband, Jack, live in Madison with their two children, Cooper and Vivian. Courtney and her family enjoy traveling to National Parks around the country, as well as cheering on the Baylor Bears and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
