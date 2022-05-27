Daniel Hass is Director of Marketing at Mossy Oak where he works with teams within the organization to execute ad support for partners and retailers, build core brand messages for national campaigns across traditional and digital platforms.
Daniel received his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Mississippi State University. He’s been awarded Golden Triangle Leadership, and the legacy award from Legends of Outdoors Hall of Fame.
While at Mossy Oak he has helped to institute the Mossy Oak Wild Turkey stamp to raise money for wild turkeys. He has helped meld the new with the old establishing “modern nostalgia” with products that harken back to Mossy Oak’s history. Lastly he has help establish Sticks & Strings concert series to showcase musicians who were sidelined from Covid restrictions and suspended tours.
Daniel considers his grandfather his role model, and values him being a man of his word and both professionally and personally. Daniel believes it is up to him and his team members to continue the Mossy Oak tradition for another 35 years.
