Debra Sage is the Senior Project Manager at MTrade where her responsibilities include interacting with customers, internal sales, and account management teams to understand business gaps and needs. Sage received her Bachelor of Science, Masters of Business Administration and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Mississippi. She was a recipient of Who’s Who in American Colleges and an inductee into the National Honors Society.
Sage was recently elected as President-Elect of the United Way, and organization she is very passionate about. She is a member of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce. Debra considers herself blessed in her life through hard work and dedication and looks forward to many ways she can continue to serve her community.
Debra and her husband Josh, have two beautiful, wild children, Avery and Lillian.
Debra Sage is the Senior Project Manager at MTrade where her responsibilities include interacting with customers, internal sales, and account management teams to understand business gaps and needs. Sage received her Bachelor of Science, Masters of Business Administration and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Mississippi. She was a recipient of Who’s Who in American Colleges and an inductee into the National Honors Society.
Sage was recently elected as President-Elect of the United Way, and organization she is very passionate about. She is a member of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce. Debra considers herself blessed in her life through hard work and dedication and looks forward to many ways she can continue to serve her community.
Debra and her husband Josh, have two beautiful, wild children, Avery and Lillian.