DeShawn Davis is the definition of entrepreneurship. Davis attended University of Southern Mississippi to study finance. He is currently enrolled in University of Southern Mississippi School of business to complete his finance degree and obtain his Masters.
Davis is an entrepreneur and enjoys writing business plans and advising small business owners on marketing and operations. In 2016, he founded The Davis Premier Group LLC, Residential and Commercial, REALTORS, where he and a small handpicked team advise Residential, Commercial, and Real Estate Investment, clients.
Davis is very active in REALTOR Associations. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Hattiesburg Area Association of REALTORS as Immediate Past President. As a member of the 2022 Leadership Team of the MS REALTORS, he is Southern Vice President. He is also Chair of the Communication and Technology Committee and the REALTOR Editorial Review Board, Real Estate LEADER.
Deshawn and his wife Victoria have four children Jadyn, Brylee, Bailee, and Deshawn Jr.
