Drew Maddox is Vice President at Cornerstone Government Affairs where he works with 30 different clients covering all sectors of the economy. Their clients depend on Cornerstone to help maneuver government, address the legislature, and communicate with the community.
Drew received his Bachelors Arts in English Literature and BBA in Finance from Millsaps College. He is the youngest Senate budget offices in modern history and a CFO at an agency of more than 700 employees.
Drew is currently a team captain for Jackson Scofflaw Baseball Club; past board member of Jackson Zoo Run; past treasurer of America’s Future Foundation; past member of Madison City of Commerce; All Conference Millsaps Baseball; SEC West Divisional Champion and Oxford Regional Champion Ole Miss baseball.
Drew is a father of two and he enjoys baseball, gardening, the Grateful Dead, and Land Cruisers.
