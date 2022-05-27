Emily Wooten is the communications and projects manager with Mississippi Economic Council where she plans and executes corporate events; help promote and market the company, the state and the events as well as send press releases to the media, and much more. In 2020, she also started her wedding & event planning company, Sweet Southern Occasions, LLC.
Wooten graduated from East Central Community College in 2009 with an associate degree in business administration, and a Business Administration in Marketing and minor in Public Relations from Mississippi State University.
In 2018, she completed a 4-year professional development program and is now certified as an IOM (Institute for Organization Management).
She is a member of Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County and the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries. She currently serves on the board for JA of Rankin County as the Finance Chair.
She is also a member of PRAM Central (Public Relations Association of Mississippi) and PRSA (Public Relations Society of America).
Wooten loves what she does! She loves giving back! She knows her professional and personal work is making a difference in the community and the state.
