Eric McKie is the owner of Green Oak Garden Center located in Jackson, MS. He is a professional interior landscaper and nurseryman, who specialize in biophilic design. Eric received his Bachelor’s of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mississippi.
Eric considers his discipline, gratitude and problem solving as his most valuable skill set and has spent 8 years learning and growing into his leadership role at Green Oak. He has improved the facilities at Green Oak, increased sales from $2 million to $4.5 million in 2021. He joined American Hort and Green Plants for Green Buildings and is intimately involved in the interiorscape industry on a national scale.
Eric considers his grandfather, mother and father his role models, as each were instrumental in shaping his personal and professional life.
Eric is married and a father of a 1 year old daughter, enjoys competitive sporting clays, fitness pursuits, and ongoing education.
