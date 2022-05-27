Erin Fults is a strategist, coach, and implementer. She coaches businesses on how to create a clear brand message and implement practical, business frameworks that organize them for growth. As a result, her clients increase revenue, have a clear marketing plan, and lead their team with confidence.
Erin is the founder of Acorn Studio—a business coaching and marketing consultancy. She is a Storybrand Certified Guide.
Her background includes more than a decade of experience growing a professional photography studio. She also organized and co-hosted an annual conference that attracted small business owners from around the world.
When she isn’t obsessing over her clients’ success, Erin and her husband, Jon, along with their three children, love hosting friends and family at their home in Mississippi. Most days you’ll find as many as 12 neighbor kids playing in her yard after school. When she can catch a moment to herself, Erin enjoys cycling and reading. The verdict is still out on whether or not consuming stacks of marketing and business strategy books actually counts as a hobby.
