Gene Adams Wright serves as Director of Communications for Madison County Schools, one of the most successful and highly rated public school districts in Mississippi. She is passionate about sharing the stories of Madison County’s outstanding students, teachers, and schools.
She contributes to the community as an active volunteer with numerous organizations including the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Junior League of Jackson, and through her church, St. Andrew’s Cathedral. Gene received her Bachelor’s of Arts in History and Broadcast Journalism from Washington Lee University. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Mississippi. Leveraging her experience as a television news reporter, Gene has cultivated a successful public relations strategy for Madison County Schools, earning numerous awards for her work including first place wins for Covid-19 communications, marketing materials, social media, and excellence in writing.
Gene is the proud mother of two children, Mary Gayle (11) and Beau (8). In her free time, Gene enjoys serving her community, painting, gardening, travelling, and cheering on her children in their favorite sports and activities.
Gene Adams Wright serves as Director of Communications for Madison County Schools, one of the most successful and highly rated public school districts in Mississippi. She is passionate about sharing the stories of Madison County’s outstanding students, teachers, and schools.
She contributes to the community as an active volunteer with numerous organizations including the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Junior League of Jackson, and through her church, St. Andrew’s Cathedral. Gene received her Bachelor’s of Arts in History and Broadcast Journalism from Washington Lee University. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Mississippi. Leveraging her experience as a television news reporter, Gene has cultivated a successful public relations strategy for Madison County Schools, earning numerous awards for her work including first place wins for Covid-19 communications, marketing materials, social media, and excellence in writing.
Gene is the proud mother of two children, Mary Gayle (11) and Beau (8). In her free time, Gene enjoys serving her community, painting, gardening, travelling, and cheering on her children in their favorite sports and activities.