Julianne Bailey is senior attorney at Mississippi Department of Human Services. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2007 with degrees in German and International Studies. In college, she was active in, and graduated from, the Sally McDonnel-Barksdale Honors College and the Croft Institute for International Studies. She graduated from the University Of Mississippi School Of Law in 2010 with her law degree.
After law school, she clerked at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in the Rocket Launch Services Division. I then briefly practiced appellate law, before moving back to Mississippi and beginning employment at the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ Child Support Division. Bailey does policy work and helps ensure that MDHS’ Child Support Division is compliant with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations. In auditing the vendor, she strives to ensure that our clients’ needs are being met and that taxpayer resources are being safeguarded.
She lives in Cleveland with my husband, Chris, and children, Faulkner, 7, and Beau, 4 and they are active members of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Julianne Bailey is senior attorney at Mississippi Department of Human Services. She graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2007 with degrees in German and International Studies. In college, she was active in, and graduated from, the Sally McDonnel-Barksdale Honors College and the Croft Institute for International Studies. She graduated from the University Of Mississippi School Of Law in 2010 with her law degree.
After law school, she clerked at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in the Rocket Launch Services Division. I then briefly practiced appellate law, before moving back to Mississippi and beginning employment at the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ Child Support Division. Bailey does policy work and helps ensure that MDHS’ Child Support Division is compliant with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations. In auditing the vendor, she strives to ensure that our clients’ needs are being met and that taxpayer resources are being safeguarded.
She lives in Cleveland with my husband, Chris, and children, Faulkner, 7, and Beau, 4 and they are active members of St. Luke United Methodist Church.