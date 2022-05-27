Justin Chancellor is the Regional Vice President for RJ Young in the west region. Justin is responsible for all operational and financial operations of a two-state territory of Mississippi and Louisiana, as well as managing five branches and eight managers.
While at RJ Young, Justin has received the Presidents’ Club award, Million Dollar Sales Club, Branch of the Year for both Hattiesburg and Jackson.
Justin received his Bachelors of Arts in Biochemistry from the University of Mississippi. He is a member of Ranking Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Business League and Foundation and Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership.
Justin and his wife is proud parents of two. Because of their struggle with major fertility issues, they started an organization through their church in Jackson called Hannah’s Hope which helps couples in the community with their infertility journey.
