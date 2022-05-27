Kat Romero, nee Walters, is the Public Relations Specialist with the City of Laurel. She graduated from Northeast Jones High School, before going to Jones College and the University of Southern Mississippi where she double majored in English and Mass Communication with an emphasis in film production.
She is a member of the Pine Belt Chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) where she currently serves on their Board of Directors as Director of Communications. In December 2021, she obtained Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).
She enjoys working to promote the many new projects that the city has undertaken as well as developing new programs, campaigns, and social media outreach initiatives to engage members of the community in building up the city and improving the lives of its residents.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, re-watching episodes of Parks and Rec and shopping at the farm supply store.
She lives in Calhoun with her husband, Jason, their daughters and a multitude of cats, chickens, and assorted critters. The Romeros are members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.
