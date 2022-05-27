Kayla Mosal is the Director of Admissions at Jackson Academy. Mosal is accredited with increasing the overall enrollment of Jackson Academy by 7.47% over the past two years through innovation, outreach and collaboration. Mosal served at Chair- Read to Succeed of Junior League of Jackson and is currently Committee Member of Madison Young Professionals and volunteers at Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church.
Mosal received her Bachelor’s of Science in Education from Mississippi State University, and her Master’s of Science in Health Education from Mississippi University for Women. Her past accomplishments are Outstanding Intern at MSU, MSU Prom Squad, MSU Reading Council President, Junior League of Jackson, and promotion of campaign that awarded Jackson Academy “Best Private School” recognition by the Clarion Ledger.
Kayla and her husband Seth resides in Northeast Jackson with their two daughters Clara and Eva.
