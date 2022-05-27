Keemonica Johnson has 20 years of retail, management and banking experience, and serves as a Bank Manager for Citizens National Bank in Meridian.
She currently serves on the Board of the Meridian Symphony Association and will soon serve the Mississippi Children's Museum Partners as VP of Finance for Meridian. Keemonica is passionate about helping others to develop effective money management skills; therefore she is active in the community teaching financial literacy classes for children as well as adults.
In 2010, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University and also holds an Associate in Arts degree from Meridian Community College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Johnson and her husband Eric attend Haven Chapel United Methodist Church in Meridian and have two sons: Jordan is 17 years old, and Jace is five years old.
