Kimberly Harrell is the Head Women’s Soccer Coach/Special Events Coordinator and Graduate Professor at Belhaven University. She received her Bachelor’s in Education, Masters Degree in Higher Education from Mississippi College. She also received her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from Belhaven University.
Kimberly has taken the women’s soccer team to the ASC Quarterfinals three years in a row. Prior to her time at Belhaven University, she was employed by the Rankin County School District where she was a teacher at Richland High School and the Head Girls Soccer Coach winning several District and North State championships. She was also Assistant Athletic Director, assisted with Boys Soccer and Slow Pitch Softball and received the Metro Jackson Teacher of the Year Award.
Kimberly is involved in many ministries such as We Will Go, Athletes in Action, K-Love, and Compassion International. She also serves as a volunteer and board member for the Richland Futbol Club, serves on different committees at First Baptist Church of Richland, as well as teaches 1st-6th grade GAs (Girls in Action). Kimberly resides in Florence with her husband, Matt, and her daughter Addison.
