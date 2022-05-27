Kye C. Handy is a 2012 graduate of Tougaloo College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English. She then went on to graduate from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2015. Handy is an associate at Balch & Bingham, LLP
Handy has devoted her time to the programs of The Mississippi Bar. She has served on the High School Mock Trial Competition Committee for six years and currently serves as the committee’s Co-Chair, having navigated the pandemic to deliver a successful virtual competition.
She currently serves as the Diversity Committee Chair for the Jackson Young Lawyers and is a founding member of the University of Mississippi School of Law’s Diversity Council of which she is now the Chair. She has been selected as a 2019, 2020 Super Lawyers Mid-South Rising Stars and 2021, 2022 Best Lawyers Ones to Watch.
Handy received the 2021 Law Related Education Award from the Mississippi Bar Foundation and received the 2021 Outstanding Young Lawyer Award from the Young Lawyers Division of the Mississippi Bar.
