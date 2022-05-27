Lawren Long is Chief Financial Officer at For Brown Girls Inc. She is a two-time graduate of Jackson State University where she earned a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration. She currently serves as the National Policy Coordinator for ROC United, a national non-profit organization that works to improve the livelihood of restaurant workers. She was recently appointed as the Director of Eric Holder Public Policy Program and Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science for Tougaloo College.
She serves as a youth leader at The Word Center Church, an active member of the American Society for Public Administration, Conference of Minority Public Administrators, and the MS NAACP. She also serves as the Vice President of the Young Democrats of MS and previously served as a graduate student representative for the MS Political Science Association, Economic Justice Fellow for the MS Women’s Foundation’s Inaugural Policy Institute, and secretary for the Hinds County Young Democrats.
Long is a native of Jackson, proud mother, public servant, and millennial leader.
