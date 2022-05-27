Leigha McLendon is Senior Vice President with BankPlus offering small business financing utilizing programs offered through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the United States Department of Agriculture – Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the Business & Industry Loan Program (USDA B&I), Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), etc.
She has been in banking a total of 15 years with the past 10 years at BankPlus where she started the Guaranteed Lending Department. She is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a double emphasis in Finance and Marketing. She is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.
She is married to Nick McLendon and together they have two children, Shaleigh (13) and Shawn Thomas (7). They reside in Brandon, MS and are active members of Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon.
