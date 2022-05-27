Luke Walker is the Business Development Manager for Thrash Commercial Contractors where he indentify marketplace opportunities, develop company strategies for advancing in new industries and regions; create, tailor and deliver proposal packages for company consideration; build partner relationships and initiate collaboration with design team; facilitate company interview process; develop and execute the marketing strategy.
Luke holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in organization management from Northwest University. He is a Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Associate. Luke received the Core Value Award for sense of humor from SF City Impact and recently selected to the Madison County Executive Leadership program.
He is a member of Pinelake Church, Young Business Leaders of Jackson, Madison County Business League and Foundation, US Green Building Council, and Associate General Contractors.
Luke enjoys playing golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his wife and their dog Cali.
Luke Walker is the Business Development Manager for Thrash Commercial Contractors where he indentify marketplace opportunities, develop company strategies for advancing in new industries and regions; create, tailor and deliver proposal packages for company consideration; build partner relationships and initiate collaboration with design team; facilitate company interview process; develop and execute the marketing strategy.
Luke holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in organization management from Northwest University. He is a Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Associate. Luke received the Core Value Award for sense of humor from SF City Impact and recently selected to the Madison County Executive Leadership program.
He is a member of Pinelake Church, Young Business Leaders of Jackson, Madison County Business League and Foundation, US Green Building Council, and Associate General Contractors.
Luke enjoys playing golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his wife and their dog Cali.