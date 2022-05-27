In January 2020, Madeline Walker joined the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission as chief administrative officer (CAO) and in-house counsel. As CAO, she administers all contracts, grants, leases, construction projects, renewals on all items associated with Port Bienville Industrial Park, the Port Bienville Short-line Railroad & Stennis International Airport. She is responsible for compliance, employment issues, updating and maintaining tariffs, reviewing and managing bid documents and the scoring process for request for proposals for professional services, and handling property acquisitions for the organization.
Madeline received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Mississippi in 2009, and her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2012.
Madeline previously served as an associate at Hilgers Graben PLLC on the e-discovery and commercial litigation team. Upon graduation from law school, Madeline served as staff attorney for Chief United States District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., in the Southern District of Mississippi.
Madeline, her husband "Fant" and their son live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and are active members of the community. She enjoys tennis, cooking, hiking, and traveling.
