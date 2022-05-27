Magen Bynum is the Founder and President of Magnolia Soap and Bath Company. Magen is continually expanding the company’s footprints of stores, wholesale accounts, and product lines. She oversees a budget of more than $5 million, its 25 company and franchise stores, 600 wholesale accounts and more than 50 employees
Magen is a licensed Cosmetologist and has been awarded Main Street Association Entrepreneur of the Year and New Albany Mains Street Presidents Award. She is an active participant with New Albany Main Street Association, a sponsor and supporter for the Miss New Albany Scholarship organization, and supporter of more than a dozen charitable organizations each year.
Magen is married with two beautiful, intelligent girls. She enjoys family time at their family house at Pickwick Lake where she can relax and recharge. She also enjoys playing sports and tending to her yard and garden.
