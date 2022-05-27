Dr. Marie Roberts serves as the Instructional Technologist at Lauderdale County School district where she focuses on supporting holistic course design and development.
She is a co-host of the Education Innovation and Technology podcast, an adjunct instructor for Delta State University and Meridian Community College, trainer and PD facilitator for the Mississippi Community College Board, Mississippi Virtual Community College, and friED Technology. Roberts contributes to scholarly research, serves as a methodologist or reader on several dissertation committees, and provides contractual services for all things education and technology.
Roberts' teaching and research interests focus on digital empathy, student success, professional development, and current and emerging instructional technologies.
She is a proud wife to Chris and mom of Easton (4) and Abigail (2) and is an active volunteer in her church and local community.
