Ralph Brown is the Vice President, Regional Director of Commercial Lending for the State of Mississippi at Liberty Bank & Trust Co. in Jackson, Mississippi. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Belhaven University. In 2012, he became Co-Founder & Co-Pastor of Towdah Praise Worship Center.
With over 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, Brown has gained a vast array of knowledge & experience that has helped to shape and propel his career as a Commercial Banking Professional. Further capitalizing on his educational & professional journey, he has also embraced his entrepreneurial talents and recently launched his own professional/business development and resume writing company, Rightway Resumes. In 2022, Brown became a member of the National Resume Writers Association, nonprofit association. representing 500+ professional resume writers across the U.S. and Canada.
A native of Flora Mississippi, Ralph currently lives in Madison, Mississippi with his wife Keesha and two sons, Jaderius & Ralph III (RJ).
Ralph Brown is the Vice President, Regional Director of Commercial Lending for the State of Mississippi at Liberty Bank & Trust Co. in Jackson, Mississippi. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Belhaven University. In 2012, he became Co-Founder & Co-Pastor of Towdah Praise Worship Center.
With over 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, Brown has gained a vast array of knowledge & experience that has helped to shape and propel his career as a Commercial Banking Professional. Further capitalizing on his educational & professional journey, he has also embraced his entrepreneurial talents and recently launched his own professional/business development and resume writing company, Rightway Resumes. In 2022, Brown became a member of the National Resume Writers Association, nonprofit association. representing 500+ professional resume writers across the U.S. and Canada.
A native of Flora Mississippi, Ralph currently lives in Madison, Mississippi with his wife Keesha and two sons, Jaderius & Ralph III (RJ).