Dr. Rashad Smith is the Owner and Physical Therapist at Excel Physical Therapy and Wellness.
Smith is a graduate of St. Augustine University in St. Augustine Florida, and a Bachelors in Exercise Science and Former Football player at University of Southern Mississippi. After graduating he pursued his passion and entrepreneurship with the establishment of Excel Physical Therapy and Wellness. His passion for health, Dr. Smith incorporated Excel fitness and wellness facility to address health disparities for youth and adults. He continues to look for opportunities to enhance his influence through real estate and investing.
Rashad has worked with a wide variety of individuals ranging from pediatrics (ages 3-17) up to the geriatric population (ages 65 and over). Rashad is an ex collegiate athlete and has had the privilege of training many competitive high school and collegiate athletes including baseball, football, and soccer.
