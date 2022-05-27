Tenesha Danielle Batiste

Tenesha Batiste is a proud graduate of historic Tougaloo College. Batiste own Tenesha & Company, a full service event planning and consulting firm. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English/Journalism with an emphasis in Public Relations, a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis in Human Resources Management. She is also a doctoral candidate at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is a graduate of Leadership Jackson County and the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy. She was recently selected to serve as a Scott Hawkins Institute Leadership Fellow, which is an in depth, highly competitive, two year leadership fellowship for women under the age of 45.
Having led Human Resources & People Development at the City of Moss Point, Singing River Health System, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Moss Point School District, she is an experienced and passionate Human Resources Professional, known for being an employee advocate and people developer.
Batiste is an active member of Hope Community Church where she serves as Sunday School Superintendent. Batiste resided in Moss Point, Ms with her husband Pastor Tony R. Batiste.
