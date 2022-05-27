Thomas Joyner is an analyst for Entergy Corporation’s Corporate Social Responsibility group and focuses on federal assistance programs, innovation projects and Agile project management. He obtained certification as a Scrum Master by Scrum Inc. and is working towards obtaining certification as an Agile Certified Practitioner by the Project Management Institute (PMI-ACP).
Joyner earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Washington and Lee University and specialized in Poverty & Human Capability Studies. He serves on the steering committee for Canopy Children’s Solutions and a tax assistance intaker/greeter with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. He is a panel member on Low Income Energy Issues Forum, a general member with the National Energy and Utilities Affordability Coalition, Asset Funders Network and EITC Funders Network.
In his leisure time, Joyner enjoys playing tennis, writing, reading, volunteering/community service and traveling.
Thomas Joyner is an analyst for Entergy Corporation’s Corporate Social Responsibility group and focuses on federal assistance programs, innovation projects and Agile project management. He obtained certification as a Scrum Master by Scrum Inc. and is working towards obtaining certification as an Agile Certified Practitioner by the Project Management Institute (PMI-ACP).
Joyner earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Washington and Lee University and specialized in Poverty & Human Capability Studies. He serves on the steering committee for Canopy Children’s Solutions and a tax assistance intaker/greeter with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. He is a panel member on Low Income Energy Issues Forum, a general member with the National Energy and Utilities Affordability Coalition, Asset Funders Network and EITC Funders Network.
In his leisure time, Joyner enjoys playing tennis, writing, reading, volunteering/community service and traveling.