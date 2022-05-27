Dr. Tiffany McElroy is an optometrist at Eye Care Associates. Upon graduating from the Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science, Dr. McElroy received her bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University and doctorate from the Southern College of Optometry. She is a member of the AOA and MOA where she has served as chairman of the Grassroots committee and is currently a board member of the Optometry for Progress committee.
In 2020, she was voted Jones County’s Best Optometrist. Dr. McElroy is also the recipient of the 2020 as well as the 2021 Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year Award. She was also rewarded the Young Optometrist of the South Award at SECO.
In her spare time, Dr. McElroy enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, Justin, and their two children, Henry and Claire. She is also a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Laurel Main Street and Laurel Arts League.
Dr. Tiffany McElroy is an optometrist at Eye Care Associates. Upon graduating from the Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science, Dr. McElroy received her bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University and doctorate from the Southern College of Optometry. She is a member of the AOA and MOA where she has served as chairman of the Grassroots committee and is currently a board member of the Optometry for Progress committee.
In 2020, she was voted Jones County’s Best Optometrist. Dr. McElroy is also the recipient of the 2020 as well as the 2021 Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year Award. She was also rewarded the Young Optometrist of the South Award at SECO.
In her spare time, Dr. McElroy enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, Justin, and their two children, Henry and Claire. She is also a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Laurel Main Street and Laurel Arts League.