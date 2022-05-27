Zachary Henry

As an architectural associate at Duvall Decker Architects, Zachary R. Henry, Assoc. He was recently a lead designer on the extensive renovation of Operation Shoestring. Zachary currently serves as the Project Manager for a rehabilitation project in Downtown Greenville that, once complete, hopes to revitalize an urban fabric that has been absent for decades in one of Mississippi’s most important cities.
Zachary has received multiple awards for design excellence and volunteer efforts, including the 2018 AIA Henry Adams Medal and the 2021 AIA Mississippi Emerging Professional Award. He was the recipient of the 2016 Jones Traveling Research Fellowship, which led him to live and study in New South Wales, Australia. He has presented, written about, and interviewed some of the world’s foremost experts on environmental and responsible design. His paper, Ecological Functionalism: In the Work of Glenn Murcutt, was awarded the 2017 Undergraduate Paper of the Year by the BTES and published in Poetics & Pragmatism Proceedings. Zachary currently serves as a 2022-2023 At-Large Director for the AIA National Associates Committee.
Zachary is currently pursuing his architecture license and LEED accreditation.
