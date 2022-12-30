Ever Reaching Community Outreach

Ever Reaching Community Outreach serves hundreds of Mississippi families as a Mississippi Food Network food agency providing assistance to 10 to 15 counties per month. ERCO works closely on the local level with Rankin County Youth Court, Department of Human Services, Child Protection Services, police departments and local schools responding as soon as possible to requests for food boxes, baby items, clothing items, beds to families in crisis situations.

