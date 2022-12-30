Ever Reaching Community Outreach serves hundreds of Mississippi families as a Mississippi Food Network food agency providing assistance to 10 to 15 counties per month. ERCO works closely on the local level with Rankin County Youth Court, Department of Human Services, Child Protection Services, police departments and local schools responding as soon as possible to requests for food boxes, baby items, clothing items, beds to families in crisis situations.
ERCO strives each day to be “doers of the Word and not hearers only,” and to be ever reaching, ever seeking opportunities to show Christ's love to others and share with them the message of hope and faith in Jesus Christ.
ERCO offers monthly food assistance through a food pantry and access to gently-used clothes, baby items, shoes, plates and dishes, house décor, books, children's toys and books, hygiene products, bedding, cookware, furniture, and appliances.
ERCO is a volunteer-based outreach with only one paid employee who serves as the facility director. ERCO has won many awards over the years, most recently 2019 Best Rankin County Nonprofits at Hometown Magazines' Best of the Best and 2020 and 2021 Top 5 Rankin County Nonprofits at Hometown Magazines' Best of the Best.
