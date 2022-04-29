Mississippi ranks lower than any other state in the country on rankings for women’ health. Women in the state have the highest mortality from heart disease, and the second to worst ranking on the percentage of women with diabetes. State women also have high rates of cancer mortality, sexually transmitted disease and poor mental health.
Many of those poor health outcomes are linked to poverty and lack of access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas of the state. If one thing could be done to help lift Mississippi women off the bottom of many health indicators, while also improving women’s participation in the workforce, it would be to expand Medicaid, said Carol Burnett, executive director, Mississippi Low Income Child Care Initiative.
“What we know is that women make up the largest percentage of low-income workers in Mississippi,” Burnett said. “Women are half the workforce, but make up 75 percent of the minimum wage workers. Those are precisely the people who would benefit from the Medicaid expansion. The whole idea is to cover those who make too much for Medicaid, but don’t make enough to pay for private health insurance and are likely to be uninsured. In Mississippi, it is mostly women.”
If you are a minimum wage worker and don’t have health insurance, you probably can’t get medical procedures you need including care for chronic health care challenges.”
The Medicaid expansion has been approved in 38 states and the District of Columbia, allowing those states to expand insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act. But a number of conservative states have refused expansion of the program conceived under the Obama administration because of concerns about expanding the reach of the federal government.
The federal government would pay 90% of the cost, which in Mississippi has been estimated at $1 billion per year, leaving the state to pick up costs of $100 million while bringing an additional $900 million to the state healthcare providers. Hospitals, including small rural hospitals that are struggling to survive because of high costs for uncompensated care, have endorsed the Medicaid expansion both on the grounds of economic and health considerations.
The Mississippi Legislature once again defeated a proposal this year to expand Medicaid. The legislature also defeated a proposal to expand Medicaid coverage to new mothers from two months to a year after giving birth. Mississippi has the fourth highest rate of maternal death in the country, nearly twice the national average, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Burnett said there are some significant racial disparities in that rate of maternal deaths, as well, with Black women at much higher risk.
“Ways to bring that rate down would be to extend Medicaid to women for a year after birth and do the Medicaid expansion,” Burnett said. “Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann was quite proactive on this issue in the recent session. He tried to put it in the context of it being a moral issue, an expression of Christian compassion for people who need healthcare services. The thing that is particularly frustrating about the Medicaid expansion is the money is there. There are so many economic benefits to the state. There are many health benefits to the family. Every way you look at it, it would be beneficial. It doesn’t make sense for this ideological perception to continue to prevail.”
Burnett said while there has been a growing chorus appealing to the legislature to make this move, some legislators remain adamantly opposed to approving the expansion, not just because it expands the role of government, but also because it was implemented by the Obama Administration.
“The legislature has dug its heels in on this issue,” she said. “I don’t know what it will take to move them.”
Burnett argues the state would also potentially benefit by having healthier women in the workforce.
“People who work at low wages can’t afford health insurance,” she said. “That is the group that would be benefited by Medicaid expansion. It would be better for the state to have these women healthy and be able to get medical issues attended to rather than have to deal with it on the back end when it becomes more serious.”
There has also been concern that the pandemic has caused an increase in mental health programs. The toll appears to have been particularly difficult for young people, said Sitaniel Wimbley, Executive Director of the National Association for Mental Health in Mississippi. She said Mississippi’s teen suicide rate was below the national average in 2014, but a new study found in 2019 the state surpassed the rate of most others.
“A lot of our young adults were locked in during the pandemic, and were unable to get support from friends and people at schools,” Wimbley said. “Sometimes there was trauma at home, and they were unable to escape the trauma. That can cause a rise in suicide rates because they are not able to access the resources and support cope with their mental health conditions.”
“For about 75 percent of people who are going to have mental illness, it shows up between ages 14 and 24,” Wimbley said. “When you are in middle school, high school, college going into adulthood, that is a huge transition period. Include a pandemic and that is a recipe for disaster.”
Her understanding is the many children were stuck at home with their abusers during the pandemic. It got more intense and children were subject to worse abuse.
“There has been notable increase in teen suicides since the pandemic started, and there is also an increase in depression and anxiety among young adults after the pandemic,” Wimbley said. “Much of this is directly related to the isolation the youth experienced during the pandemic. Going back to school, this has been noticed by teachers, school leaders and clinicians.”
Young women may be particularly vulnerable to low self-esteem because of others being abusive to them on social media, from what Wimbley calls “a false perception of a wonderful life.”
“On social media, usually all you see is what individuals want to show,” she said. “That young person starts comparing herself to others who appear to have the perfect figure and perfect life. Everything is great and grand. Sometimes young adults don’t understand the difference between what is portrayed and what is actually happening. There is reality versus their perceptions. We become focused on making sure we are providing our children with food, clothing and housing, but we also need to make sure we give them self-awareness and mental health knowledge. The child needs to learn to develop mentally.”
Wimbley is encouraged that there is an understanding among the healthcare community of both the short-term and long-term mental health impacts of the pandemic.
“Hopefully the nation will continue to acknowledge mental health needs are going to be at the forefront coming out of the pandemic,” Wimbley said. “There needs to be more support for people who live with mental illness and help for those supporting them. The main thing is it is okay to not be okay. That is my major focus right now. You have to take the time to understand that one person can only do so much. You can’t change it all by yourself but you can make a difference within yourself.”