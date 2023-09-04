The Mississippi Public Service Commission is a governmental entity that directly affects the lives of all Mississippians.
Its powers are broad and help Mississippians cook their food, stay cool in the blistering summers and warm in the chilly winters, access high-speed internet and more.
A commissioner is elected from the three regions of the state. Current commissioners are Brandon Presley of the Northern District, Brent Bailey of the Central District and Dane Maxwell of the Southern District.
Under state law, the commission regulates a number of utilities. The agency is charged with assuring that rates and charges for services are just and reasonable, that the service rendered is reasonably adequate, and that any facilities constructed or acquired are required for the convenience and necessity of the public.
“Additionally, the agency exercises safety jurisdiction over gas pipelines and has area jurisdiction over all public utilities. In carrying out its responsibilities, the commission answers complaints, makes investigations, and conducts both formal and informal hearings,” said Bailey, acting as spokesperson for the commission.
He explains that the commission has regulatory jurisdiction over investor-owned electric and natural gas companies, private water and sewer companies, independent telecommunication companies and intrastate pipeline safety.
“The majority of our complaints are received from electric utility customers regarding billing issues or excessively high bills, especially during the peak of the summer,” Bailey said. “The PSC also promotes the adoption of measures that can create long-term energy savings opportunities for homes and businesses.”
Reliable internet access is vitally important, and Bailey says the commission continues to hear from individuals regarding the lack of reliable internet access, especially in rural areas.
“The flow of complaints has slowed with the creation of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi, also known as BEAM, in 2022,” he added. “The Mississippi Legislature charged BEAM with overseeing the deployment of broadband internet across the state.”
Another issue is customer dissatisfaction with extreme weather events that cause disruptions in utility services.
“The PSC cannot control the weather, but we can ensure that utilities are prepared to respond to extreme events, are investing in the necessary measures to increase system resilience and are properly communicating with their customers,” Bailey said.
Winter storms, water system failures and extensive power outages are just a few of the incidents that have led to reviews by the commission on utility storm preparedness, responsiveness, distribution grid maintenance, and customer communication platforms and abilities.
The commission was — until just recently — charged with reducing spam calls and text messages. The Mississippi No Call Program, which has been housed under the commission since 2003, was transferred to the Mississippi attorney general’s office on July 1, 2023, following the passage of House Bill 1225 during the 2023 Mississippi regular legislative session.
“The bill transferred the administrative, investigative and enforcement responsibilities of the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act to the staff of the Mississippi attorney general’s office, which is effectively equipped to carry out the actions needed to go after illegal telemarketers, scam calls and robocalls,” Bailey said.
He said residents can take steps to reduce the number of unwanted calls.
“Make sure your phone numbers are on the national no-call list. Do not answer a suspected scam call and utilize a call-blocking app to reduce the number of unwanted calls,” he said. “(But) unless you block all calls from individuals that are not in your phone’s contact list, it will be very difficult to stop all unwanted calls.”
He added: “You must visit the attorney general’s website to file a no-call complaint. To register with the no-call list, visit donotcall.gov. For further questions or concerns regarding telemarketing and robocalls, call the attorney general’s office at 800-281-4418.”
Bailey said he is proud of the commission’s work to date standing up for customers and implementing rules to provide customers access to programs that help reduce utility bills. In 2022, the PSC secured the return of $300 million to utility customers — the largest settlement in commission history.
The commission is also working to help consumers invest in and utilize alternative energy resources and to do so without burdensome regulatory barriers and without sacrificing safety and reliability.
Recently, the commission revised its rules to provide more alternative energy opportunities for homes and businesses. This work is ongoing, Bailey said.
The commission will have at least two new members come 2024:
— Chris Brown, a Republican, is unopposed in the November general election. Presley, a Democrat, did not seek re-election, opting instead for a gubernatorial bid.
— Bailey, a Republican, faces Democrat De’Keither Stamps in the general election.
— Nelson “Wayne” Carr, a Republican, defeated Maxwell in the primary election. He is unopposed in the general election.
