Eyeglass company expands its operations in south Mississippi Aug 9, 2021

A multi-million-dollar expansion at a south Mississippi industrial park is expected to bring more jobs to the region, officials said.

The project at the Sunplex Industrial Park is scheduled to be finished next year, WLOX-TVreported.

An eyeglass manufacturer — Superior Optical Lab — is expanding its production and distribution center at the park.

The $10 million expansion will grow the Superior Optical Lab by more than 31,000 square feet, President and CEO Derek Bodart said.

The company will be offering jobs at a variety of skill levels.

The park is between Ocean Springs and Gautier.