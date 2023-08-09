St. Amants

With a $100,000 gift, Gabriella (left) and Marshall St. Amant have established two endowments to benefit University of Mississippi students who study abroad. They are joined by their children, Marshall and Bella, whose educational experiences at Ole Miss inspired the gifts.

 Bill Danny

With a $100,000 gift to the University of Mississippi, Gabriella and Marshall St. Amant, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have established the Dr. Carmen Posada-Pepper and St. Amant Family Classics Endowment and the Dr. Carmen Posada-Pepper and St. Amant Family Croft Endowment.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you