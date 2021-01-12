PriorityOne Bank has announced, as part of our overall succession plan, Sam Fant has been named Rankin Division President. Joe Allbritton, who has been serving in this position, will transition into the role of Senior Vice President/Commercial Lender/Relationship Manager and will continue serving our Rankin County customers while supporting and serving as a resource for Mr. Fant.
Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, stated, “I am excited for Sam and confident that he will do a great job as the Rankin Division President. I also appreciate the job that Joe has done during his tenure as Division President and look forward to him continuing to contribute to the success of the bank.”
Fant holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Mississippi College. He is a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending, Vanderbilt, TN School of Banking. He has 18 years of banking experience and has been with PriorityOne Bank since August 2019; most recently serving as Sr. Vice President/Commercial Lender.
Fant has also served his community in multiple leadership roles throughout his career and was named as one of Madison County’s 2018 Top 10 Under 40. Sam resides in the Flowood/Brandon area and attends church at the Reservoir campus of Pinelake Church.