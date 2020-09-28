Kerioth Corp., a full-service commercial real estate development and construction company, recently announced the addition of Brian Farr as Vice President of Finance.
Farr has over 20 years of accounting and finance experience with both private equity and real estate private equity firms. Prior to joining Kerioth Corporation, Farr served as Vice President - Acquisitions and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for ILM Capital of Leesburg, Va., and as CFO for Kairos Investment Management of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He started his career in the tax department at Price Waterhouse.
Farr is a Jackson native and graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Accounting and Master of Taxation. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.