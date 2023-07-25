Faulkner Conference

The 49th annual Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference, held in Oxford from July 23-27, analyzes the roles of sexuality, gender and desire in the Noble Prize-winning author’s work.

 Logan Kirkland

OXFORD — For the 49th consecutive year, writers, scholars and avid fans of Oxford’s Nobel Prize-winning author are gathering at the University of Mississippi for the Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you