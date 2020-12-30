JACK WEATHERLY

A hawk drifts on the air currents, eyes on the landscape, as I drive north on Interstate 55.
A free bird.
But the two birds I will soon see are not free.
They are at the beck and release of their master, Harvey Leslie of Grenada.
Leslie, a dentist, took up hunting with birds of prey four decades ago as an undergraduate at Ole Miss.
He started by using redtail hawks to hunt rabbits and squirrels. Over the years, which total four decades, he graduated to elegant peregrine falcons.
“I always wanted the long-wings,” Leslie said.
His peregrines are kept in his backyard aviary.
Peregrines were an endangered species till the late 1960s because of the overuse of DDT, banning of which saved the birds.
Both of his peregrines were captured in Mississippi. He gave them Choctaw names to honor the tribe that had been endangered after it was driven from the state in large part, though some avoided the Trail of Tears by staying and creating their own nation, a caged freedom.
The birds, both female (which are about one-third larger than males), are Hata, who is five, and Lakna, one year.
We will see the veteran raptor in action on a clear and warm December day in the high, rolling hills of Grenada County.
He keeps Hata (pronounced hotta) tethered, leaves her bells on and gets her hooded for the trip.
Some falconers use radio signals exclusively to keep up with the falcons. Leslie likes the music of the bells, which hark back to the beginnings of the sport millenia ago, though he adds telemetry in case a bird gets lost.
He entertains his three guests with vignettes of history, including Frederick II, emperor of the Holy Roman Empire, who wrote the definitive book on falconry in the 13th century, after the Crusaders ventured to the Holy Land and discovered the sport the Arabs adopted.
He notes that falconry is found on a tapestry in Bayeux, France that chronicles the Battle of Hastings in 1066, in which William the Conquerer defeated Anglo-Saxon King Harold.
The sport, of course, predates the advent of firearms.
In Mississippi, the sport dates to the mid-1970s, when the few but ardent devotees finally got legislation passed to regulate it.
It hasn't exactly spread like wildfire in the gun-crazy state. Leslie estimates there are 15 to 20 falconers in Mississippi.
The terms of falconry go deep into the English language. The high-speed dive from hundreds of feet is called a stoop, as in “She Stoops to Conquer,” an 18th century British comic play.
But in this case, Hata and her birds of a feather, “stoop” to kill.
Leslie's guests on this day – Lawrence “Larry” Wells, author and director of the Yoknapatawpha Press in Oxford, his friend Kathleen Wickham, author and journalism professor at the University of Mississippi, and this observer – bounce along in Leslie's Jeep on this dirt road high on a ridge overlooking the beautiful winter landscape, bare of cattle, which have been moved to other pastures.
(In a sense, Wells is a falconer already. His latest book, “In Faulkner's Shadow,” a memoir, makes him just that in an etymological way. “Faulkner,” or the original family spelling, “Falkner,” derives from the word “falconer.”)
Leslie pauses every few minutes to scan with binoculars the distant ponds for ducks.
There is one with a few on it.
After teasing us about how we plan to maneuver the taut stands of barbed wire – over, under or through – of the fence, he drives up to a locked gate, for which he has a key.
We ride a brief distance through the pasture.
He gets out and creeps up a hill and disappears over the crest. He reappears shortly with a fist pump.
The hunt is on.
We excitedly extract ourselves from the cramped vehicle that had caged us.
The hunt is a payoff on a promise Leslie made to Wells, though, truth to tell, I was the only one who was, politely, asked to keep the volume down.
He leads us in a wide gyre well below the pond.
Hata rides on his gloved left hand. Her hood, which calms the bird, is crowned with a tuft of duck feathers. Her bells jingle, but she makes not a sound, which could spook the waterfowl.
That would be our job, at the right time. We are to be “lackeys” – to use another word that found its way into common parlance, though it no doubt has fallen from favor in our hyper-egalitarian world – who will act like beaters on a big-game safari in Africa.
I joke, quietly I hope, that I have always aspired to lackeydom.
We arrive, the three of us straggling behind like ducklings, at the base of the pond's levee, out of the ducks' sight.
He lets us catch up and takes off Hata's hood and releases her -- as he gives us the signal and we hoot and holler for all we're worth.
She widely circles the area, high above the winterscape as her master keeps an eye on her, waving to her with his leather glove, which he has shed.
Finally, there is a hurrah.
Weighing less than two pounds and with her talons closed into fists, she has struck one of the ducks with the fury of a lightning bolt, diving from hundreds of feet above the pastures at up to 200 miles per hour – and dangerously close to the ground.
The duck is down and Hata is on top of it, quickly breaking its neck and then starting to pull off its feathers in what is becoming a bloody mess.
Red in beak and talon, as Tennyson might say. Indeed, there is poetry in this genteel blood sport.
Leslie is ecstatic.
“The first one of the season!” he exclaims. “It's a great first day!”
We are appreciative as best we can be in our unwashed ignorance.
Hata keeps tearing at her limp prey, a tufted Merganser female, not good eating for humans.
Leslie pitches her a pigeon breast (harvested from the cooped flock at his house) to appease her – she wasn't going to go hungry no matter what, including at her master's expense.
As she is devouring the pigeon meat, he takes the duck aside and removes its heart and cuts off its legs and gives Hata her earned reward.
And we three also have our reward for just following along and watching the spectacle.
