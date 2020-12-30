JACK WEATHERLY

A hawk drifts overhead on the air currents, eyes on the ground.
A free bird.
But the two birds I will soon see are not free.
They are at the beck and release of their master, Harvey Leslie of Grenada.
Leslie, a dentist, took up hunting with birds of prey four decades ago as an undergraduate at Ole Miss.
He started by using redtail hawks to hunt rabbits and squirrels. Over the next four decades, he graduated to elegant peregrine falcons.
“I always wanted the long-wings,” Leslie said.
He has two peregrines in his backyard aviary.
Peregrines were an endangered species till the late 1960s because of the overuse of DDT, banning of which saved the birds.
Both of his peregrines were captured in Mississippi. He gave them Choctaw names to honor the tribe that had been endangered after it was driven from the state in large part, though some avoided the Trail of Tears by staying and creating their own nation. The birds, both female, are Hata, who is five, and Lakna, one year.
We will see the veteran raptor in action on a clear and warm December day in the high, rolling hills of Grenada County.
He untethers Mata, but leaves her bells on and gets her hooded for the trip.
Some falconers use radio signals to keep up with the falcons. Leslie prefers the sound of the bells, which hark back to the beginnings of the sport millenia ago, though he adds telemetry in case a bird gets lost.
He offers his three guests vignettes of history, including Frederick II, emperor of the Holy Roman Empire, who wrote a book on falconry in the 13th century, after the Crusaders ventured to the Holy Land and discovered the sport the Arabs adopted.
He notes that falconry is found on a tapestry in Bayeux, France that chronicles the Battle of Hastings in 1066, in which William the Conquerer defeated Anglo-Saxon King Harold.
In Mississippi, the sport dates to the mid-1970s, when the few but ardent devotees finally got legislation passed to regulate it.
The terms of falconry go deep into the English language. The high-speed dive from hundreds of feet is called a stoop, as in She Stoops to Conquer, an 18th century British comic play.
But in this case, Mata and her birds of a feather, “stoop” to kill.
Leslie's guests on this day --Oxford author and publisher Lawrence “Larry” Wells, his friend Kathleen Wickham, author and journalism professor at the University of Mississippi, and this observer – bounce along in Leslie's Jeep on this dirt road high on a ridge overlooking the beautiful winter landscape, bare of cattle, which have been moved to winter pastures.
(In a sense, Wells is a falconer already. His latest book, “In Faulkner's Shadow,” makes him just that in an etymological way. “Faulkner,” or the original family spelling, Falkner, derives from the word falconer.
Leslie pauses every few minutes to scan with binoculars the distant ponds for ducks.
There is one with a few on it.
After teasing us about how we plan to get through, over or under the barbed-wire fence, he drives up to a locked gate, for which he has a key.
We ride into the pasture.
He gets out and creeps up a hill and disappears over the crest. He reappears shortly with a fist pump.
The hunt is on.
We excitedly pile out of the cramped vehicle that had caged us.
We are cautioned to be quiet. He leads us in a wide gyre well below the pond.
Mata rides on his gloved left hand. She is wearing a hood with a tuft of duck feathers. Her bells jingle, but she makes not a shriek, which could spook the waterfowl.
We are to be “lackeys” – to use another word that found its way into common parlance, though it no doubt has fallen from favor in our hyper-egalitarian world – who will act like beaters on a big-game safari in Africa.
I joke that I have always aspired to lackeydom.
Leslie leads us to the base of the pond's levee, out of the ducks' sight.
He takes off Mata's hood and releases her, as he gives us the signal and we hoot and holler for all we're worth.
She circles the area as her master keeps an eye on her.
Finally, there is a hoorah.
Weighing less than two pounds and with her talons closed into fists, she has struck one of the ducks after diving from hundreds of feet above the pastures at up to 200 miles per hour – and dangerously close to the ground.
The duck is down and Mata is on top of it, first breaking its neck and then pulling off its feathers in what is becoming a bloody mess.
Red in beak and talon, as Tennyson might say. Indeed, there is poetry in this genteel blood sport.
Leslie is ecstatic.
“The first one of the season!” he exclaims. “It's a great first day!”
We are appreciative as best we can be in our unwashed ignorance.
Mata keeps tearing at her limp prey.
Leslie pitches her a pigeon breast (harvested from the coop at his house) to appease her – she wasn't going to go hungry no matter what.
Then he takes the duck and removes its heart and cuts off its legs to give Mata her earned reward.
And we three also have our reward for just following along and watching the spectacle.
