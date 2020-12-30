It took the owners of Murky Waters Blues and BBQ restaurants about three years to finally find a place in Bay St. Louis for their fourth location. “The real estate never worked out for us,” said co-owner Brandon Atwell. He and co-owners Frankie Penn and Thomas Young grew up in nearby Long Beach and were familiar with the Bay’s historic downtown district. They all worked in entry-level restaurant jobs in their teens and learned the business from the ground up.
So when Lulu’s on Main went on the market, the three partners had finally found a spot, right in the middle of Old Town’s galleries, restaurants, boutiques and bars.
Nancy Moynan opened the retail space and art gallery at 126 Main St. 13 years ago and opened Lulu Eats 11 years ago. The casual restaurant closed Sept. 12 and the sale to Murky Waters was completed in October. Then the structural work began.
“We gutted the whole space but it will be the same footprint as Lulu’s,” Atwell said. Walls were knocked down to declutter the space and new electrical and plumbing was installed. The retail tenants in the front of the building have remained open during the renovation.
Atwell said the new restaurant is expected to open next month. “We’re hoping to open in mid to late January. The bar is built and half the equipment is in.”
The three Murky Waters owners opened their flagship restaurant and music venue in downtown Gulfport eight years ago and have expanded into Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs. Atwell said each has the same menu, craft beer selections and catering menus. But the interiors are not “cut and paste” in their style, he said. “All the layouts are different, not cookie cutter. This one (Bay St. Louis) is probably most similar to Ocean Springs with white walls and a wood grain bar.”
The new restaurant is the smallest location and will seat around 100 customers. Around 25 to 30 employees will be hired for the daily operations. The new restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m.
Atwell said live music has been put on hold in all the restaurants since the pandemic but when restrictions are dropped, all four locations will offer live entertainment that’s part of the Murky Waters’ name.
Atwell said as the pandemic unfolded earlier this year, the months of March and April were very stressful. “We closed the dining rooms and operating as fast food to-go is not our model. And like everybody else, there were employment issues, prices fluctuated, we couldn’t carry brisket. Now it’s calmed down.”
Once the restaurants reopened, the dining rooms were packed. “It hasn’t been an issue with the revenue side, just the management of labor and supply prices. Even today, chicken prices are up.”
The owners continue to deal with issues from the pandemic but Atwell said, “We navigated it and were able to pay our employees even when the dining rooms were closed.”
Murky Waters is one of several new and in-the-works barbecue places in Bay St. Louis but Atwell said he isn’t worried about competition. He pointed to all of the seafood restaurants operating in the market and said the restaurant business is “hyper competitive.” What Murky Waters offers is an upscale, sit down service with appetizers, cocktails and live music. “It’s how we set ourselves apart,” he said.