The second Mexican fare restaurant in the same spot in the District at Eastover has closed in less than two years.
Sophomore Spanish Club owner Ray-Scott Miller announced via Facebook on Monday that the restaurant has closed.
Miller said on Facebook that “COVID consumes capital necessary for both feeding a pandemic and building consistency of service excellence in our first year.”
Miller suggested that the restaurant will “rebuild.” A sign on the entrance says that the closure is temporary.
Miller is owner of MH Ventures, which includes Fine & Dandy across the green space from The Sophomore Spanish Club.
The Spanish Club opened in September 2019 in the Jackson mixed-use property, about seven months after the Cafe Laredo closed in less than two years.
Breck Hines, co-developer of the 585,000-square -foot District at Eastover, said after the Cafe Laredo closed that the spot was better suited for “independent, local restaurant concepts are better for this market and more closely aligned with our vision for the District at Eastover.”
A call to Hines was not immediately returned.