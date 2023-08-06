I recently wrote an article about Mississippi’s broadband internet woes — and the billions of dollars in federal funding that are helping alleviate them.
For the article, I spoke with Sally Doty, executive director of BEAM, the state’s new broadband office. Doty told me that 268,000 households in Mississippi are unserved, meaning they don’t have access to any form of high-speed internet, and that countless others are underserved, meaning they have subpar access.
I knew broadband access was a major problem for our state, but I didn’t realize its true scope. On average, households in Mississippi have three members, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. If you do the math, you realize that 804,000 residents of our state — a quarter of the state’s population — lack access to this vital service. Toss in however many underserved households, and you have a code-red emergency.
The gaps in our network of broadband connectivity became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools shifted to online delivery, but an alarming number of students didn’t have internet access.
At the time, I was editor of a weekly Hattiesburg newspaper, and we reported on the crisis. School districts had limited resources to respond to it, but they did what they could. In one district, teachers videoed their lessons and put them on USB drives. They then printed their instructional materials, put the study guides and USB drives in a zip-close bag, and delivered it to students at their homes. Talk about dedication.
Hattiesburg leaders responded to the internet issue in a unique way, too. They took government-owned facilities, such as community centers, and outfitted them with broadband. They encouraged anyone who needed high-speed internet to park their vehicles at the center and connect to its Wi-Fi network. Soon, churches, nonprofits and local businesses were doing the same thing.
This solution was generous and innovative, especially during a public health emergency, but it couldn’t be applied to every inch of the state. The area’s Band-Aid only worked because of its relatively strong broadband infrastructure and good supply of public buildings. And, as is true of Band-Aid products, the solution was only temporary.
Mississippians need affordable, high-speed and reliable internet to compete against workers in other states for better jobs, to build their educational opportunities and to participate in the ever-expanding telehealth market. It shocks me to say this, but our federal officials are on the ball about this. They’re allotting unprecedented amounts of federal funds to help solve this problem.
According to Doty, our state has received about $1.9 trillion in broadband-tied federal money since 2019. The state’s network of electrical cooperatives led the charge by entering the broadband business, and they’ve been adding fiber internet to their service offerings. Other internet service providers are now getting in on the action. With all these factors at play, Doty said she expects the state to reach near 100% served in a few years.
A 2021 federal statute, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is bringing the bulk of those funds to the state. The act is part of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda. It passed with bipartisan support, but most of our state’s congressional delegation voted against it. Only Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Bennie Thompson voted in favor of the spending bill.
The state’s junior senator, Cindy-Hyde Smith, said the “price tag was too large.” Wicker, on the other hand, said the federal investments are “badly needed.”
I think the hundreds of thousands of Mississippians without broadband internet or with slow speeds would agree. We must bring our state out of the dark ages, and private industry can’t administer or fund such a massive project. The price to the consumer would be astronomical. With the federal money, there must be an affordable broadband option, and our state’s low-income citizens will benefit from that.
I salute our federal government for making broadband access a priority. It’s a great thing for Mississippi.
