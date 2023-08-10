AdviseWell Inc., a provider of health care education and advocacy services based in New Orleans, recently announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the grantee for the Senior Medicare Patrol program in the states of Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
These grants will enable AdviseWell to advance its mission of empowering Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse.
The SMP program plays a vital role in protecting the Medicare system by offering outreach, counseling and other resources to protect against economic and health-related consequences associated with misuse of Medicare.
Funding for this project in Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi is made possible through a financial assistance award of $1,854,044.00, with 100% of funding provided by the federal government.
The grant signifies recognition of AdviseWell’s expertise and success in combating health care fraud, waste and abuse. The company’s experience of over 30 years and its successful track record in teaching seniors to protect themselves has contributed to its selection as the SMP grantee.
Sonja Landry, executive director and program manager for AdviseWell, expressed her appreciation for the award, stating, “We are pleased that (the federal government) has acknowledged our efforts in empowering seniors to prevent health care fraud and has chosen us to continue as the SMP grantee in these three states for the next five years.”
AdviseWell’s work in serving the community has led to substantial positive results, including referrals to the Office of the Inspector General for Health and Human Services, which resulted in the recovery and savings of nearly $28 million for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services funds.
