The passage of the federal infrastructure bill is good news for all of Mississippi. The state will receive more than $4 billion in infrastructure improvement programs over the next five years. These funds will be used for projects that include bridge replacement and repair; road and highway upgrades; drinking water and wastewater improvements; and airport, port, and rail improvements. Banks will not be directly involved in the disbursement of these funds but will be involved with the overall economy.
As U.S. Senator Roger F. Wicker puts it, “This law will have a major impact on our state, because strong infrastructure benefits every sector of our economy. Roads, bridges, railroads, ports, and airports move people and products through the economy.
“Drinking water, wastewater, and electrical grid improvements will mean residents and businesses will have more reliable and safer utility connections. Enhanced broadband internet access will help everyone from students on up to CEOs to connect to jobs and opportunities from their own homes.”
Mississippi Bankers Association President and CEO Gordon Fellows said, “While the banking industry did not advocate directly for the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure package, we do believe it will have a positive economic impact on the state. Mississippi bankers look forward to supporting local entities in any way we can as projects and businesses likely begin to grow as a result of this bill.”
“The primary way banks are involved is that our customers— transit authorities, airport authorities, construction companies, etc.—could receive contracts to do this work,” Robert Leard, Metro Jackson Market Executive for Regions Bank, said. “Our team of bankers stands ready to work one-on-one with any clients who may be identified for upcoming projects. Put another way: at times, legislation on the state or federal level creates opportunities for new investments in our communities, and this is one of those times.”
Leard says the role of a bank is to deliver financial insights to help clients involved in infrastructure-related investments. “While much remains to be seen in terms of Mississippi-specific impacts, we will be ready to deliver financial advice and guidance based on our years of local experience,” he added.
Sen. Wicker says he wants to give Mississippians and job creators every reason to stay and build their lives in the state. “This package provides the resources we need to repair and expand our transportation infrastructure, while also making new long-term investments in broadband internet, drinking water, wastewater, and flood control projects that will create jobs and keep Mississippi communities safe,” he said.
His priority as Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Committee will be to oversee the administration of this funding to ensure that Mississippi and the rest of the country are able to make the most of this hard infrastructure investment.
Also, Mississippi is well-positioned to compete for additional funding from several new federal grant programs, according to Sen. Wicker.
“A lot of funds will go through local banks for the various sectors that will be affected,” Leard said. “Our understanding is the vast majority of transportation funds will either flow from the Treasury to the states, transit authorities, or airports via a formula or they will flow from the Treasury to individual grantees (which are state and local governmental entities) through discretionary grant competitions.
“At Regions, our focus every day is to make our communities stronger, and we know quality and efficient transportation infrastructure is a major component to a community’s economic success. From roads to bridges to airports, rail and ports, the federal investment in updating our physical infrastructure should positively impact the growth of communities.”