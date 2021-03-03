Arty Finkelberg, CFA, CFP, Senior Vice Presidents-Investments and Managing Director-Investments, of Finkelberg Investments of Raymond James has again been selected to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.
Forbes recognized Finkelberg on its recently released 2021 list, marking the fourth consecutive year he has been honored. Forbes ranked Finkelberg in the top three Mississippi wealth advisors for 2021.
The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional, and independent firms, was published online.
Finkelberg directs Finkelberg Investments, a four-member team focused on investment management and retirement planning. According to the article he oversees approximately $509 million in assets.
Finkelberg joined Raymond James in 2011 has more than 38 years of experience in the financial services history.