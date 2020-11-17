First Commercial Bank recently announced it has established a mortgage group that includes 11 team members focused exclusively on home lending. This is First Commercial’s first dedicated mortgage team.
The announcement was made jointly by First Commercial’s President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Walters, and Executive Advisor and President and CEO-in-Wait, Curt Gabardi.
First Commercial selected Freddie Rowell to lead the team as chief mortgage banking officer.
Rowell has over 25 years of experience and leadership in the mortgage industry, having most recently built a team of notable mortgage bankers as Metropolitan Bancgroup’s president of mortgage services.
In addition to Rowell, the mortgage team’s leadership includes Marcus Casano, mortgage production manager and Stefanie Haskins, director of mortgage loan operations. Additional team members include three senior mortgage lending specialists: Adam Black, Joseph Johnson and Ernie Turner. Amanda Blackwell and Shannon Zenor have joined the team as mortgage loan processors, with Lauren Patterson and Josh Silvia joining as mortgage transaction specialists. Laken Winters serves as mortgage closing specialist.