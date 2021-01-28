The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point is proud to announce the following officer promotions.
Alan Renfroe, President - Chief Executive Officer. Longtime CFO and board member, Alan Renfroe, was recently appointed to President - Chief Executive Officer, following Weldon Perkins’ retirement. In his 44 year tenure with the association, Alan has played a significant role in the strategic direction and operations of First Federal. In his position as CFO, Alan has successfully contributed to growing First Federal to over 330 million in assets, being recognized as a leader in mortgage lending on the coast, and also contributed to their national ranking as a leader in outstanding employee satisfaction by American Banker and Mississippi Business Journal. “We are confident that Alan will make a wonderful CEO and are fortunate to have planned well for this succession,” said Lance McCarty, Chairman of the Board. “With Alan’s leadership we look forward to a continued focus on the vision and values that have made First Federal successful – a strong commitment to our employees and community, while delivering exceptional service to our customers.”
Alan joined the association in 1977 and has served as CFO for the past 23 years. Other community and board positions include serving as Past-National Chairman of the Financial Managers Society, Past-President of the Rotary Club of Moss Point, as well as a former board member of the United Way of Jackson –George County and the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County.
“I am truly honored and privileged to lead such an extraordinary association as CEO,” says Alan Renfroe. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our leadership team, the Board of Directors, and all employees of First Federal to provide the highest level of service to the communities we serve.” Alan and his wife, Rene’, are the parents of three adult children, John, Mary and Sara.
Elise Bourgeois, Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. Elise joined First Federal in December 2019, with over 14 years’ experience in the banking industry. Elise will be responsible for the overall management and oversight of the association’s Finance Department; which encompasses financial reporting, financial analysis, investment and cash management. She is a member of AICPA and Mississippi Society of CPAs, previously serving on the board.
Randy Haarala, Senior Vice President - Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Randy will continue to be responsible for the direction of the bank's customer facing lines of retail banking, as well as bank-wide operational efficiencies including bank security, fraud management, and retail deposit growth. Randy began his career with First Federal in 1986 and has worked in virtually all areas of operations.
Joelyon Holtzman, Vice President - Loan Servicing Manager. Joe has 25 years’ experience with First Federal in bank operations, loan operations, and mortgage lending. As Loan Servicing Manager, she will manage and support the loan servicing functions, monitoring daily processes and making recommendations for improvements.
Richard Perkins, Vice President - Loan Origination Manager. Richard has more than 11 years of experience in financial services and mortgage lending with First Federal. In his new role, he will oversee the origination of all mortgage loan products and directly train and manage the mortgage lending team.
Sam Stauter, Assistant Vice President - Moss Point Branch Manager. Mr. Stauter will be responsible for managing daily bank operations, building customer relationships, assisting customers with a mortgage loans, and ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service in Moss Point.