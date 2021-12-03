Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), today named First Federal Savings & Loan to its 2021 Best Community Banks to Work For. The $325 million-asset community bank received accolades for its talent development culture and support of civic and social organizations that are important to employees. The bank has also been named Best Place to Work in Mississippi by the Mississippi Business Journal every year since 2016.
“We are honored to be named one of the Best Community Banks to Work For by ICBA Independent Banker magazine,” President and CEO Alan Renfroe said. “Conscious efforts to give staff opportunities to advance in the organization can be seen in our management team—most of whom began their careers as tellers, loan processors, collection officers, or bookkeepers at the bank. The value we put in our long-term employee relationships automatically breeds a positive work environment for them to share that legacy with our customers.”
First Federal Savings & Loan is highlighted in Independent Banker’s December issue representing community banks between $250 million and $500 million in assets. Each self-nominated community bank’s full-time employees were asked to complete a workplace survey hosted by Avannis, an independent research agency. Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included: work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and opportunity for recognition and advancement. Shazam sponsored this year’s award. For more information on the winners and methodology, visit independentbanker.com.